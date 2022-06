Ford's EV Sales Zoom 222%: Is the Stock a Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Talk about electric vehicles (EVs), and not many investors see legacy automaker Ford Motor (NYSE: F) in the club just yet. You'd be stunned, however, to know how much Ford is investing in EVs and how rapidly they're selling out of them.In fact, Ford's latest announcement reveals how big EVs could be to its growth in the coming years -- all while the company bucks the industry downturn even when it comes to traditional vehicles. It's a win-win situation for the company and a winner in the making for any investor who buys Ford stock now while it still trades cheaply.Ford releases its sales data every month and it just came out with its May numbers. The results were so strong you simply can't afford to ignore them. That's not all: The company also just revealed plans to launch a new commercial EV. This comes just days after it started selling the F-150 Lightning pickup, an all-electric version of its F-150 pickup that's been America's best-selling truck for more than four decades.