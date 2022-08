Ford's Layoffs Prove the Shift to EVs Won't Be Easy

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) recently confirmed that it's laying off 3,000 workers as the legacy automaker transitions from building traditional combustion engine vehicles to electric ones. The job cuts will affect white-collar workers and some of the company's contractors, with the goal of both cutting costs and repositioning itself to focus on electric vehicles (EVs).And as it undergoes these big changes, long-term investors may have to be patient with the company.