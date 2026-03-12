Generation Income Properties Aktie
ISIN: US37149D1054
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13.03.2026 00:06:00
Ford's Next Generation of Electric Vehicles Is Coming. Here's What Investors Need to Know.
Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) has cut back -- or at least, postponed -- many of its big electric vehicle (EV) plans. The company said in December that it was putting off plans for new battery factories and postponing or canceling several planned electric models.But Ford didn't cancel the program that was arguably at the heart of its EV transition plan: A new low-cost EV platform that will underpin a range of affordable new electric Fords, starting with a pickup truck next year.Understandably, the changed plans still have some Ford investors confused. Here's what you need to know.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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