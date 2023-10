Ford's Patent Tracks How Much Your Car is Polluting

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Ford wants to track if you took the long way home. The auto manufacturer is seeking to patent a system for "estimating emissions" in a vehicle. Ford's system allows drivers to get an estimate of how much pollution their vehicle may be emitting in real-time using AI.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel