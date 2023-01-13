|
13.01.2023 15:27:00
Forefront Collaborative, MadMicrobe Studios, and Vectorform Launch ImmerseRX Augmented Reality App for Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, a First in Oncology Continuing Medical Education
CARMEL, Ind., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forefront Collaborative, an ACCME-accredited independent healthcare education company, in partnership with MadMicrobe Studios and Vectorform, is proud to announce the next chapter for its ImmerseRX augmented reality (AR) app: a metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (mNSCLC) immersive learning experience.
Healthcare professional learners can pinch and zoom to scale, raise, and rotate 3D models to learn more about tumor immune evasion pathways, immunotherapy, and the pathological diagnosis and testing needed before an optimal treatment decision for patients with mNSCLC.
This collaboration exemplifies a "whole is greater than the sum of its parts" best-in-class collective, with medically rigorous content from Forefront Collaborative; stunning 3D visualization from MadMicrobe Studios; pioneering augmented reality (AR) app development from Vectorform; and input from expert faculty Dr. Sandip Patel (University of California San Diego) and Dr. Kurt Schalper (Yale School of Medicine).
"The ImmerseRX mNSCLC experience represents a tangible advance in scientific learning," said Ro Brual, RPh, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Forefront Collaborative. "We see AR in gaming, but this is a first for the metastatic non-small cell lung cancer CME space. That's good news for patients."
Representatives from Forefront Collaborative and Vectorform will showcase the ImmerseRX mNSCLC AR app in their presentation, Transforming Online Education With Technology-Supported Experiential Learning, at the 2023 ACCME Alliance Annual Conference in National Harbor, Md., on February 8, 2023.
The ImmerseRX mNSCLC app is available for download at the App Store and Google Play.About Forefront Collaborative
An ACCME-accredited independent healthcare education company, Forefront Collaborative has been pioneering the continuing medical education (CME) experience for more than 25 years. They work with the best minds in multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology, to develop unbiased CME that fosters greater understanding, increased accountability, and improved patient outcomes.About MadMicrobe Studios
MadMicrobe Studios is an award-winning team of Medical Artists and Animators who deliver industry-leading medical animation, device animation, VR, and AR to the pharmaceutical, healthcare and broadcast industries. While everything they do is rooted in scientific accuracy, their unique approach is to create content that delivers compelling stories and spectacular cinematic visuals. It's this 'science meets cinema' approach that brings another level of excitement and engagement to their projects.About Vectorform
Vectorform, an NTT DATA company, is a digital transformation and innovation company. Vectorform invents digital products and experiences for the world's leading brands, focusing on life, movement, and energy ecosystems. Vectorform's strategic consulting and digital product development groups pioneer critical initiatives across IoT, Emerging and Immersive, Intelligent Computing, and Core Digital technologies. Our work helps companies define the future and solve complex problems to get there.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forefront-collaborative-madmicrobe-studios-and-vectorform-launch-immerserx-augmented-reality-app-for-metastatic-non-small-cell-lung-cancer-a-first-in-oncology-continuing-medical-education-301721331.html
SOURCE Forefront Collaborative
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStart der Berichtssaison: ATX geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich in Grün -- US-Börsen zu Handelsende im Plus -- Asiens Märkte schließen mehrheitlich fester
Anleger am heimischen Markt hielten sich am Freitag zurück. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte im Plus. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich vor dem Wochenende in Grün. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Freitag mehrheitlich Gewinne gemacht.