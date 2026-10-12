12.10.2026 09:28:31

Foresee Pharma's Partner GenSci To Launch CAMCEVI 42 Mg In China

(RTTNews) - Foresee Pharmaceuticals (6576.TWO) said it was notified by licensing partner, Changchun GeneScience Pharmaceutical, that China's National Medical Products Administration has approved the Marketing Authorization Application for CAMCEVI 42 mg, a ready-to-use 6-month subcutaneous depot formulation of leuprolide mesylate, for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer. CAMCEVI is exclusively licensed to GenSci for commercialization in China across all current and pipeline indications, including advanced prostate cancer, central precocious puberty, and premenopausal breast cancer.

GenSci submitted a supplemental New Drug Application in May 2026 for leuprolide mesylate injectable emulsion for the additional indication of premenopausal breast cancer, which has been accepted by the NMPA for substantive review.

At prior close on Taipei Exchange, Foresee shares were trading at NT$78.20.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

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