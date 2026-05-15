Foresight Financial Group Aktie
WKN DE: A0YHPP / ISIN: US3455261079
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15.05.2026 17:41:35
Foresight Financial Group To Buy Back Up To $5 Mln Of Common Stock
(RTTNews) - Foresight Financial Group, Inc. (FGFH) Friday announced a Board approval to repurchase up to $5 million of its common stock, which will remain in effect until June 30, 2027.
The bank holding company headquartered in Illinois adopted a trading plan under the Rule 10b5-1 Plan, and accordingly third-party broker will have the authority to repurchase shares on its behalf. Purchases will be in accordance with the limitations set forth in, Rule 10b-18 under the Exchange Act and other applicable legal requirements.
Peter Morrison, chief executive officer said, "We are pleased to be offering this program as a source of liquidity to our shareholders and believe that the repurchase of shares at the current market price will create value for our shareholders."
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