Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
15.09.2022 14:30:00

Foresight Health Hosts Presentation of $600,000 Check by Congressman Griffith and Senator Warner

PATRICK COUNTY, Va., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 24th, Foresight Health hosted a ceremonial $600,000 check presentation by Congressman Morgan Griffith and Senator Mark Warner to the Patrick County Economic Development Authority (EDA). The celebratory event was held at the site of the upcoming Foresight Hospital. The funds were secured through the appropriations process after the Patrick County EDA applied to the Health Resources and Services Administration and were sponsored by Congressman Griffith and Senator Warner. This investment into the community will help provide a second mobile health unit in the area to care for residents and provide better health outcomes.

Photo Credit: Foresight Health

"The funds provided today will help expand the healthcare footprint in Southside and Southwest Virginia and provide important outreach on healthcare services to people in the area," said Dr. Sameer Suhail, President and CEO of Foresight Health. "Foresight was thrilled to host this event and have the opportunity to thank our elected officials who have been and will continue to be great partners in enhancing access to primary healthcare services in Patrick County. The new unit will help us provide health and wellness checks, strengthen the delivery of primary healthcare  services in extremely rural areas, and increase awareness on key health and nutrition practices. Working with Patrick County, we will be able to meet people where they are in their time of need."

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/foresight-health-hosts-presentation-of-600-000-check-by-congressman-griffith-and-senator-warner-301624844.html

SOURCE Foresight Health

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Rezessionssorgen und Verfallstag: US-Börsen in Rot -- ATX und DAX beenden Freitagshandel mit klaren Abgaben -- Asiatische Indizes gehen schwach ins Wochenende
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erlitten zum Wochenausklang deutliche Verluste. Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit Abschlägen. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Freitag abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen