Foresight to Present at 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), an innovator in automotive vision systems, announced today that Eli Yoresh, Chief Financial Officer, and Doron Cohadier, Vice President of Business Development, will present at the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event, on Tuesday December 10, 2019 at 11:20 am PST/ 2:20 pm EST at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA.

Mr. Yoresh and Mr. Cohadier will be available for one-on-one meetings on December 10 and 11. To schedule a meeting, please contact Miri Segal at msegal@ms-ir.com.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available to the public at: http://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro17/frsx/. The webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LD Micro launched ldmicro.com as a portal to provide exclusive intraday information on the entire sector, including the first pure microcap index (LDMi), which covers stocks in North America with market capitalizations between $50-$300m.

About Foresight

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), founded in 2015, is a technology company engaged in the design, development and commercialization of sensors systems for the automotive industry. Through the company’s wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both "in-line-of-sight” vision systems and "beyond-line-of-sight” cellular-based applications. Foresight’s vision sensor is a four-camera system based on 3D video analysis, advanced algorithms for image processing, and sensor fusion. Eye-Net Mobile’s cellular-based application is a V2X (vehicle-to-everything) accident prevention solution based on real-time spatial analysis of clients’ movement.

The company’s systems are designed to improve driving safety by enabling highly accurate and reliable threat detection while ensuring the lowest rates of false alerts. Foresight is targeting the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle markets and predicts that its systems will revolutionize automotive safety by providing an automotive-grade, cost-effective platform and advanced technology.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120005323/en/