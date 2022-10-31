Foresters Financial™ and diaTribe announce content partnership to drive greater awareness and education on diabetes

Foresters continues its commitment to provide life insurance solutions and insights to people living with diabetes

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Ahead of American Diabetes Month in November, Foresters Financial™ (Foresters), the fraternal life insurer boldly redefining the industry through innovation, purpose and wellness, proudly announces a content partnership with diaTribe, a leading provider of insights and actionable tips for people living with diabetes. diaTribe Learn is a global educational platform of the diaTribe Foundation, a San Francisco-based nonprofit founded with a mission to improve and advocate for people living with diabetes and pre-diabetes.

Foresters has been a pioneer in the development of life insurance solutions for people living with diabetes. In 2019, the company modernized its non-medical underwriting guidelines for Americans living with type 2 diabetes. The following year, Foresters added new diabetes management member benefits[1] [2] in partnership with Roche. Most recently, in 2021, Foresters launched expanded non-medical underwriting classes on its Strong Foundation Term life insurance product. To qualify for non-medical underwriting, an insurance application and underwriting searches and review still apply.

The diaTribe Foundation provides articles and videos about a number of diabetes-specific topics. Through the content license partnership with Foresters, diaTribe can better support the life insurance community's understanding of diabetes enabling agents to provide advice in the most supportive, non-stigmatizing manner. Foresters members will also benefit from the highly regarded diaTribe Learn platform.

This exciting partnership is another example of Foresters commitment to member health and well-being. More importantly, many of the more than 28.5 million Americans living with diabetes[3] may qualify for life insurance without the need for bloodwork or a paramedical exam.

"As an industry leader in providing life insurance for people with diabetes, we are delighted to be the first insurance partner of diaTribe," said Matt Berman, President of Foresters Financial in the US. "Our missions are very much aligned. We're both focused on improving the lives of our members. We're proud to showcase diaTribe's content to our members and independent life insurance agents. Together, we'll help more people live healthier lives and enjoy the full benefits of life insurance protection."

"We are fortunate to live in an age of discovery with medical and technological advancements improving the life spans of many people living with diabetes to be similar to those of people without diabetes," said Jim Carroll, CEO of The diaTribe Foundation. Our hope is that, together with Foresters, we can educate life insurance agents to help people living with diabetes in the US live longer and healthier lives.

About diaTribe

The mission of The diaTribe Foundation is to improve the lives of people affected by diabetes and pre-diabetes, and to advocate for action. It publishes diaTribe Learn, a patient-focused online resource, which provides actionable advice to make people healthier and happier and give them hope for the future.

Life Insurance with a Larger Purpose

Foresters diaTribe content partnership is part of the Foresters goal to develop innovative member benefits, products, and service offerings that promote a lifetime of well-being, and align with Foresters fraternal purpose to enrich the lives of families and their communities. That's life insurance with a larger purpose.

Bringing a better, new normal to everyday families, Foresters offers a suite of unique member benefits and is redefining the conventional life insurance model. Member benefits include Foresters Go, opportunities for scholarships, orphan benefits, community volunteer grants, document preparation services for creating wills and other legal documents, Lifelong Learning, MemberDeals, and more.

About Foresters Financial

Foresters Financial is redefining the life insurance and individual savings industry across the U.S., Canada and UK by enriching the lives, communities, and overall well-being of its members. Agents and members alike appreciate the turnkey-decisioned product offerings and end-to-end digitized sales processes that make it easy to get life insurance without traditional medical exams (Insurability depends on answers to medical and other application questions and underwriting searches and review). State-of-the-art mobile tools help agents deliver tailored insurance protection to members. Dedicated to its members' well-being, Foresters offers a suite of member benefits and is redefining the conventional life insurance model, bringing improved financial security and overall wellness to everyday North American families. Foresters joined forces with Canada Protection Plan in 2020 to add being a leading life insurance distributor to its Canadian business. Foresters Financial is the trade name for The Independent Order of Foresters, the oldest non-denominational fraternal benefit society. For 22 straight years, The Independent Order of Foresters has received an "A" (Excellent) rating from A.M. Best. [4]

