Foresters Financial launches Lifelong Learning member benefit

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Foresters Financial™ (Foresters), the member-centric fraternal life insurer, today announced that it has launched a new benefit for its members, providing access to continuing education. Lifelong Learning offers Foresters members across Canada, the UK, and the US over 200 on-demand personal development courses at no additional cost.

Members can access the Lifelong Learning benefit directly through Foresters member portal at MyForesters.com and can complete as many courses as they would like, at their own pace through a customizable learning experience.

Nicole Gourley, Global Chief Membership Officer at Foresters Financial, said, "At Foresters, our purpose is to enrich the well-being of our members, their families and the local communities in which they live. Lifelong Learning was developed to support our members in pursuing continued learning at all stages of their personal and educational journey."

New content is added regularly, and the following is a selection of current course areas:

- Business Management

- Communication

- Customer Service

- Cyber Security

- Finance

- Health and Wellness

- Personal Development

- Professional Development

- Project Management

- Sales

- Technology

- Workplace Culture and Stress

- Writing Communication

Life Insurance with a Larger Purpose

Lifelong Learning is part of Foresters Life Insurance with a Larger Purpose strategy to provide insurance offerings that align with Foresters fraternal purpose of enriching the well-being of hard-working families and their communities. Foresters members receive a full suite of unique benefits1, including competitive academic scholarships, orphan benefits, and complimentary access to diabetes management tools, learning and development resources, and online legal document preparation services. Importantly, they also include opportunities for members to give back to their communities through local market activities such as playground builds, and especially through Community Involvement Grants.

This year, Foresters Caring Through Crisis (CTC) grant program supported members and their communities across Canada, the UK, and the US through COVID-19. CTC grants provide funding for a member to address a COVID-19 need in their communities. This enables them to live the Foresters mission of helping others, while remaining safe and physically apart. Nearly 2,500 CTC grants have been funded to a total of over $500,000 since the program's launch.

About Foresters Financial

Since 1874, Foresters Financial has been providing socially responsible financial services to individuals and families. Foresters Financial includes The Independent Order of Foresters, the oldest non-denominational fraternal benefit society. Foresters is a purpose-driven organization that exists to enrich family and community well-being and offers insurance products to over three million members and clients in Canada, the US and the U.K. For 20 straight years, The Independent Order of Foresters has received an "A" (Excellent) rating from A.M. Best2. For more information please visit foresters.com

™Foresters Financial, Foresters, and Helping Is Who We Are are trade names and/or trademarks of The Independent Order of Foresters (a fraternal benefit society, 789 Don Mills Rd, Toronto, Canada M3C 1T9) and its subsidiaries.

_________________________________________ 1 Description of member benefits that you may receive assumes you are a Foresters member. Foresters Financial member benefits are non-contractual, subject to benefit specific eligibility requirements, definitions and limitations and may be changed or cancelled without notice 2 The A.M. Best ratings assigned on August 5, 2020 reflect overall strength and claims-paying ability of The Independent Order of Foresters (IOF). An "A" (Excellent) rating is assigned to companies that have a strong ability to meet their ongoing obligations to policyholders and have, on balance, excellent balance sheet strength, operating performance and business profile when compared to the standards established by A.M. Best Company. A.M. Best assigns ratings from A++ to F, A++ and A+ being superior ratings and A and A- being excellent ratings. In assigning the ratings for IOF, A.M. Best stated that the rating outlook is "stable", which means it is unlikely to change in the near future. See ambest.com for our latest ratings

