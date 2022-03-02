Forever New launches new native mobile apps with poq to improve digital engagement

LONDON, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global mobile app platform provider poq today announces Forever New , the Australian founded global fashion brand, has launched new mobile apps using poq's composable commerce mobile app stack.

With a global footprint spanning 300 retail destinations across 10 countries, the women's apparel specialist chose poq to relaunch its mobile apps to deliver a frictionless customer journey and improve loyalty experience.

The MACH-certified native mobile app platform from poq has allowed Forever New to offer its customers rich and engaging content features, such as 'App Stories' and content carousel, as well as sophisticated communication capabilities.

The apps integrate with Forever New's ecommerce platform to leverage the existing product catalog, merchandising and loyalty programs, with app build and launch taking just 12 weeks.

Ged Steele, Chief Operating Officer, Forever New commented: "We chose poq because we were impressed by the app platform capability and flexibility. One of the main aims with this project was to provide a high quality app experience. We also wanted a partner who would support our long-term app strategy and work with us in delivering engaging experiences for our loyal customers."

Jay Johnston, Chief Executive Officer, poq said: "It is an honour to work with a leader such as Forever New, they truly understand their customer and want to reward them with the best native app experience. We were delighted to offer them a platform that could deliver such an experience in a matter of weeks enabling them to use a composable, 'mobile-first' approach as the driving force for their customer retention strategy."

About poq

Poq is a MACH-certified cloud-based platform, empowering retailers to create highly effective native mobile apps that provide a superior shopping experience. These apps allow retailers to sell more, deepen loyalty and deliver engaging content. To learn more, please visit poqcommerce.com .

About Forever New

Forever New is a global fashion brand established and based in Melbourne, Australia. The brand's mission is to provide everlasting pieces to elevate the customer's personal style and enhance her confidence. It's the unique approach to fashion's latest trends that makes the brand one of Australia's fastest-growing fashion success stories. Today, Forever New's global footprint spans more than 270 retail and concession stores across 30 countries.

