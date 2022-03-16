ForeverLawn's Black and Green Grass Machine Returns at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Jeffrey Earnhardt to Pilot the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra at the Nalley Cars 250

ATLANTA, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ForeverLawn, Inc.® has announced their sponsorship of Jeffrey Earnhardt and the "Black and Green Grass Machine" at the Nalley Cars 250 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Saturday, March 19, 2022. This is the third race in ForeverLawn's multi-race deal with Earnhardt and the Sam Hunt Racing team and will be streamed live from Atlanta Motor Speedway in Atlanta, GA, at 5:00 p.m. EST on FS1.

"ForeverLawn is excited to be back on the track with Jeffery Earnhardt and Sam Hunt Racing in Atlanta," says ForeverLawn Co-Founder Brian Karmie. He continues: "We've shown that our team can compete at a high level this season and expect all the pieces to come together for a great race this Saturday. While the ForeverLawn headquarters are in Louisville, OH, this almost feels like a home race for us since our synthetic grass products are manufactured here in the state of Georgia. We invite anyone near Atlanta to come out and join the ForeverLawn team as we support our Black and Green Machine at the Nalley Cars 250!"

Earnhardt will pilot the No. 26 ForeverLawn Toyota GR Supra with the 2022 Black and Green Grass Machine paint scheme. Continuing their ongoing sponsorship participation alongside ForeverLawn are LifeGR, STR, and Precision Products.

"We're all excited and ready to get back to work with Jeffrey and the ForeverLawn team at Atlanta after he showed so much strength in our car at Auto Club," says Sam Hunt, owner of Sam Hunt Racing. "There are a lot of unknowns this year with the new, resurfaced track and configuration. The guys are working hard to prepare the best car we can, and I'm sure the weekend will be nothing less than thrilling."

Viewers can follow Earnhardt and the ForeverLawn car by watching on FS1 or on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook using #blackandgreengrassmachine.

About ForeverLawn ForeverLawn® improves spaces and communities through innovative synthetic grass solutions. The premium choice for synthetic surfacing, each product is engineered to solve unique consumer needs and desires while maintaining superior standards and natural aesthetics.

Want to be a part of something bigger? Learn how you can be a person of impact through business ownership opportunities with ForeverLawn. For more information, call 866.992.7876, or visit foreverlawn.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/foreverlawns-black-and-green-grass-machine-returns-at-atlanta-motor-speedway-301504210.html

SOURCE ForeverLawn