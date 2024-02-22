Lochem, 22 February 2024

ForFarmers 2023 results - Implementation of ‘Local in the lead’ bears fruit

Pieter Wolleswinkel, CEO of ForFarmers: "2023 was a year of transition for ForFarmers in which we achieved an improvement of our results in the second half. The implementation of our strategy, of being even closer to our farmers with a local market approach, is bearing fruit. We are in a strong position to keep on delivering on our promise to our customers: to provide high-quality feed at a competitive price. The acquisition of Piast in growth market Poland is also an important step in the implementation of our strategy. Not only will this enable us to produce more efficiently but the geographical spread also provides good commercial opportunities. Furthermore in October 2023 we sold our Belgian compound feed activities in view of their limited market perspective for ForFarmers.



It is our conviction that livestock farming plays an essential role in safeguarding affordable and sustainable food. We will therefore continue to invest in sustainable solutions such as innovative feed concepts, for example to increase the proportion of co-products in our feed solutions. These are challenging times for many farmers. We look forward to continuing to work on solutions that contribute towards a profitable futureproof farming business, thus putting our mission For the Future of Farming into practice. For ForFarmers, 2023 was a year of both challenges and progress, and the latter fills me with confidence for the future. I am convinced that with our people and our strategy we are on the right track.”

Company profile

ForFarmers N.V. ('ForFarmers') offers complete feed solutions to the (organic) livestock farming industry. With its mission "For the Future of Farming", ForFarmers is committed to a future-proof farming business and making the agricultural sector more sustainable. Our goal is clear: to contribute to a good return and a robust long-term business model. How? By leading the way with knowledge, advice, support and products on the farm. Close to the farmers, solution-oriented and with an open view of the future. The result: a contribution to affordable and sustainable food, For the Future of Farming.

With sales of approximately 8.4 million tonnes of feed, ForFarmers is a leading player in Europe. The company has production operations in the Netherlands (head office), Germany, Poland and the United Kingdom, and exports to various countries within and outside Europe. ForFarmers has around 2,400 employees and generated revenue of approximately €3 billion in 2023. ForFarmers N.V. is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.



