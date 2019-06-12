ForFarmers N.V.: Arnout Traas (CFO) to step down after Annual General Meeting ForFarmers in 2020

Lochem, 12 June 2019

Arnout Traas (CFO) to step down after Annual General Meeting ForFarmers in 2020

Arnout Traas, CFO and member of the Executive Board of ForFarmers N.V. has decided not to be eligible for reappointment during the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 24 April 2020, when his current tenure ends.

Arnout Traas started as CFO at ForFarmers in August 2011. "After a very interesting period at ForFarmers, during which the company has grown substantially through, amongst others, acquisitions and during which the listing on the stock exchange also took place, I have decided not to be eligible for reappointment for a new term so that I can focus on other activities, such as non-executive tasks”, states Arnout Traas.

Yoram Knoop, CEO ForFarmers: "We respect Arnout’s decision. He has played a vital role in further professionalising ForFarmers and in the implementation of the acquisition strategy as of 2011. Arnout has also been instrumental during the transition of a cooperative to a stock listed company. In order to ensure a smooth transfer of tasks, ForFarmers will be starting up an executive search for his succession soon.”



This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information in the sense of Article 7 paragraph 1 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Note to the editor / For additional information:

Caroline Vogelzang, Director Investor Relations & Communications

T: 0031 573 288 194 M: 0031 6 10 94 91 61

E: caroline.vogelzang@forfarmers.eu

About ForFarmers N.V.

ForFarmers N.V. is an international organisation that offers complete and innovative feed solutions for livestock farming. With its "For the Future of Farming” mission, ForFarmers is committed to the continuity of farming and further sustainalising the agricultural sector.

ForFarmers is the market leader in Europe with annual sales of approximately 10 million tonnes of animal feed. The company is operating in the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Poland and the United Kingdom. ForFarmers has approximately 2,700 employees. In 2018, the turnover amounted to over € 2.4 billion.

ForFarmers N.V. is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

ForFarmers N.V., P.O. Box 91, 7240 AB Lochem, T: +31 (0)573 28 88 00, F: +31 (0)573 28 88 99, info@forfarmers.eu , www.forfarmersgroup.eu

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including those relating to ForFarmers legal obligations in terms of capital and liquidity positions in certain specified scenarios. In addition, forward-looking statements, without limitation, may include such phrases as "intends to”, "expects", "takes into account”, "is aimed at", ''plans to”, "estimated" and words with a similar meaning. These statements pertain to or may affect matters in the future, such as ForFarmers future financial results, business plans and current strategies. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, which may mean that there could be material differences between actual results and performance and expected future results or performances that are implicitly or explicitly included in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may result in variations on the current expectations or may contribute to the same include but are not limited to: developments in legislation, technology, jurisprudence and regulations, share price fluctuations, legal procedures, investigations by regulatory bodies, the competitive landscape and general economic conditions. These and other factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect any forward-looking statements or the actual results of ForFarmers, are discussed in the last published annual report. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only statements as of the date of this document and ForFarmers accepts no obligation or responsibility with respect to any changes made to the forward-looking statements contained in this document, regardless of whether these pertain to new information, future events or otherwise, unless ForFarmers is legally obliged to do so.