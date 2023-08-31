ForFarmers N.V.: CFO Roeland Tjebbes leaves ForFarmers

Lochem, 31 August 2023

CFO Roeland Tjebbes leaves ForFarmers

ForFarmers announces that Roeland Tjebbes has decided to resign as CFO and member of the Executive Board as of 31 December 2023 in order to take on the position of CFO elsewhere.

"In the past years I have constructively worked together with my colleagues on determining the revised strategic direction in our important and great sector. Accordingly, I look back on a good and intensive tenure. Nevertheless I have made the difficult decision to leave ForFarmers. I wish the members of the board and all my other colleagues the best and have confidence in them and in the important role of ForFarmers in the agricultural sector.”



Jan van Nieuwenhuizen, chairman of the supervisory board of ForFarmers: "We regret and respect Roeland Tjebbes’ decision to continue his career outside of ForFarmers. Roeland has fully devoted himself to ForFarmers, both as regards his own portfolio and when we asked him last year to jointly take on the CEO tasks, for which we are duly grateful to him. On behalf of the other members of the supervisory board I wish him the best in his new position.”

The search process for a new CFO will be initiated immediately.



This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7 paragraph 1 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.





