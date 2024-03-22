ForFarmers N.V.: ForFarmers convenes Extraordinary General Meeting of Share-holders on 28 May 2024

Press release



Lochem, 22 March 2024

ForFarmers convenes Extraordinary General Meeting of Share-holders on 28 May 2024

ForFarmers N.V. announces that an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Tuesday 28 May 2024, starting at 10.00 am (CET) at the offices of ForFarmers N.V., Kwinkweerd 12, 7241 CW (Twentezaal) in relation to the appointment of Marloes Roetgerink as member of the Executive Board (CFO). The convocation announcement and the agenda and explanatory notes to the agenda are available via the corporate website of ForFarmers (www.forfarmersgroup.eu/en) under Investors / General Meeting of Shareholders.

This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.





