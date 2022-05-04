ForFarmers N.V.: ForFarmers convenes Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 23 June 2022

Lochem, 4 May 2022

ForFarmers convenes Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 23 June 2022

ForFarmers N.V. announces that the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders will be held (as a virtual meeting) on Thursday 23 June 2022, starting at 10.00 am in relation to the appointment of Chris Deen as member of the Executive Board (CEO). The convocation announcement and the agenda and explanatory notes to the agenda are available via the corporate website of ForFarmers ( www.forfarmersgroup.eu/en ) under Investors / General Meeting of Shareholders.

Company profile

ForFarmers N.V. (‘ForFarmers’, Lochem, the Netherlands) is an internationally operating feed company that offers total feed solutions for conventional and organic livestock farming. ForFarmers gives its very best "For the Future of Farming”: for the continuity of farming and for a financially secure sector that will continue to serve society for generations to come in a sustainable way. By working side-by-side with farmers ForFarmers delivers real benefits: better returns, healthier livestock and greater efficiency. This is achieved by offering tailored and Total Feed solutions and a targeted approach with specialist and expert support.

With sales of around 10 million tonnes of feed, ForFarmers is market leader in Europe. ForFarmers has approximately 2,500 employees and is active in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland and the United Kingdom. In 2021, revenues amounted to approximately €2.7 billion. ForFarmers N.V. is listed at Euronext Amsterdam.

