FORGE Announces Launch of Cold-Formed Steel Prefabrication Manufacturing Plant

NORCROSS, Ga., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FORGE, a one-stop-shop for structurally efficient and cost-effective, cold-formed steel (CFS) prefabrication, announces its official opening of their 152,000 SF manufacturing facility in Norcross, Georgia.

"Our goal is to drastically change traditional building methods in the construction industry. We're not just manufacturing CFS panels and structures, FORGE is offering our clients end-to-end solutions all under one roof," said Ricky Wimberly, Co-Founder/Owner. "As a turn-key prefabrication firm, we offer everything from design and engineering services to metal stud manufacturing, StoPanels ® , load-bearing structures, logistics, and installation . Our advanced manufacturing equipment allows us to maximize value for our clients and end-users by streamlining the construction process, boosting safety and output, while reducing overall costs and project timelines."

FORGE offers a variety of CFS products, all fabricated and assembled in a quality-controlled, indoor environment. Their Panels and Structures divisions handle the design, prefabrication, and erection of StoPanels ®, exterior/interior wall systems, metal studs, floor joists and roof trusses.

FORGE's leadership is comprised of hand-selected experts from the construction and engineering industries. Each person's unique perspective of offsite construction and decades of traditional construction experience is the perfect combination in developing a solid foundation for the company's vision. FORGE delivers consistent results on every project with unmatched precision yet to be seen in the market.

Furthering its mission to "Build Your Advantage," FORGE utilizes advanced design and engineering software to automate performance and maintain complete control of the project specifications, allowing their clients to capitalize on greater productivity and superior results for every project, every time.

Since FORGE took possession of their factory less than a year ago, the company has manufactured more than 550,000 SF of prefabricated CFS panels on several metro Atlanta projects, with a number of upcoming projects in the Southeast, Midwest, and Northeast.

About FORGE:

FORGE is a turn-key CFS manufacturer for customized project-specific prefabricated solutions. Manufactured in a quality-controlled facility, FORGE designs, fabricates, assembles and installs fully engineered, prefabricated wall panels and structures for commercial construction projects across the US. FORGE specializes in delivering high-quality, CFS systems that are structurally sound, cost effective, low maintenance and sustainable. FORGE's manufacturing and installation process provides schedule and cost certainty, maximizing the project investment while reducing project risk. To find out more about how FORGE can Build Your Advantage, visit www.forgecousa.com.

