Forgent Power Solution a Aktie

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WKN DE: A4224U / ISIN: US34631F1021

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15.09.2026 13:22:48

Forgent Power Sees Double-digit Growth In FY27 On Strong Q4 Results; Stock Surges 10.4%

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Forgent Power Solutions, Inc. (FPS), a designer and manufacturer of electrical distribution equipment, initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2027.

The company said the guidance is significantly higher than the Company's IPO forecast, reflecting accelerating demand for its products and strong execution on its production ramp.

For fiscal 2027, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.26 to $1.40 per share on revenues between $2.4 billion and $2.6 billion.

The Company said its first quarter results will include significant investments in personnel and facilities to support the production ramp in subsequent quarters.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported net income attributable to Forgent of $53.30 million or $0.21 per share, compared to a net loss of $2.56 million or $0.30 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, adjusted net income for the quarter was $0.25 per share.

Revenues for the quarter nearly doubled to $461.67 million from $237.61 million in the same quarter last year.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, FPS is trading on the NYSE at $31.61, up $2.97 or 10.38 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

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Forgent Power Solutions Inc Registered Shs -A- 26,86 8,70% Forgent Power Solutions Inc Registered Shs -A-

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