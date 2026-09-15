Forgent Power Solutions Stock Rises 11% After Issuing 2027 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Forgent Power Solutions, Inc. (FPS) is up 11.10 percent, gaining $3.18 to $31.82 on Tuesday. The move comes after the electrical distribution equipment maker initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for full-year 2027, with the outlook significantly above its IPO forecast amid accelerating demand and strong execution on its production ramp.

Forgent Power Solutions is currently trading at $31.82, up from the previous close of $28.64 after opening at $30.93 on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock has traded between $29.50 and $33.09 during the session, with trading volume at 16.03 million shares versus average volume of 7.78 million.

For fiscal 2027, Forgent expects adjusted earnings of $1.26 to $1.40 per share on revenue of $2.4 billion to $2.6 billion. For the fourth quarter, net income attributable to Forgent was $53.30 million, or $0.21 per share, compared with a net loss of $2.56 million, or $0.30 per share, a year earlier. Revenue nearly doubled to $461.67 million from $237.61 million. Shares have traded between $25.95 and $66.00 over the past 52 weeks.