Forget a Million-Dollar Retirement -- Focus on This Instead

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Retiring a millionaire isn't all it's cracked up to be. One million dollars seems like a lot of money, but when you stretch it out over a few decades, it doesn't actually take you that far. If your goal is to have a comfortable retirement, you need a better plan than just aiming for this arbitrary savings target. Here's why.If you spread $1 million out over 25 years of retirement, that gives you a budget of just $40,000 per year. Coupled with Social Security and possibly a pension, that might be enough to fund a comfortable lifestyle today. But many people aren't going to retire for decades.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading