Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
10.01.2026 22:45:00
Forget About the 2026 SpaceX IPO. This Space Stock Is 1500x Cheaper.
By now you've heard the news: SpaceX will conduct an initial public offering of stock in 2026 -- at a valuation of $1.5 trillion. CEO Elon Musk personally owns 42% of the company. Added to the $484 billion Musk is already worth, a $1.5 trillion valuation on SpaceX would make him officially the world's first trillionaire.Wow.Despite all the talk about how people dislike billionaires these days, investors seem more than happy to help Musk 1000x that goal. They're lining up to participate in the SpaceX IPO, unable to resist the prospect of owning a piece of the world's biggest and most successful space company.
