Lockheed Martin Aktie
WKN: 894648 / ISIN: US5398301094
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09.05.2026 12:06:00
Forget About the Iran War. Threats from Russia and China Just Won Lockheed Martin a $1.1 Billion HIMARS Contract.
The U.S. war against Iran continues to dominate headlines, even though it's apparently currently in ceasefire mode (aside from the occasional naval blockade or counterblockade). Two months into the conflict, with the guns having finally ceased blazing, Pentagon Comptroller Jay Hurst told Congress last week that the war cost U.S. taxpayers $25 billion.(This sounds like a lot, but it's actually a whole lot less than the $80 billion to $100 billion The Washington Post estimated last month, and much, much less than the $8 trillion spent to fund the 20-year-long Global War on Terror (GWoT.)So is this the end? Just $25 billion and done? Or will peace talks fall apart and the Mideast conflict revive?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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