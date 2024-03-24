24.03.2024 19:01:00

Forget AGNC Investment, Buy This Magnificent Dividend Stock Instead

It is hard to pass up a big yield, but sometimes an ultra-high dividend yield is a sign of risk. That's the case with AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC), which is offering a massive 15% yield. You would be much better off lowering your yield expectations and buying out-of-favor Realty Income (NYSE: O). Its 5.9% yield isn't nearly as enticing, but you can actually count on it. Here's why you should forget about AGNC and buy Realty Income instead.There's that old saying that a picture is worth a thousand words. Well, in the case of AGNC Investment, that picture is actually a graph, which you'll see below. To summarize the image in as few words as possible, the dividend is highly variable and has headed steadily lower for at least a decade. The stock price has followed along for the ride, trending lower and lower as well.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AGNC Investment Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-1000th 7 3-4 % Cum Red Perp Pfd Shs Series -B-mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu AGNC Investment Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-1000th 7 3-4 % Cum Red Perp Pfd Shs Series -B-mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Start in die Verkürzte Karwoche: ATX leichter -- DAX nach neuem Rekordhoch wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische Markt gibt zum Wochenstart etwas nach. Der deutsche Leitindex erreicht ein neues Rekordhoch. Die Märkte in Fernost verbuchten am Montag Verluste.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen