Forget AGNC Investment, Buy This Magnificent High-Yield Stock Instead

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) has one shockingly enticing feature: a 15% dividend yield. But don't get too enamored by that dividend; it comes with a great deal of risk. A better option would be a company that is so confident in its dividend paying ability that it trademarked the nickname "The Monthly Dividend Company." Here's what you need to know.The single most important thing that dividend investors need to understand about AGNC Investment's dividend is that you simply can't rely on it. It has been cut multiple times over the past dozen years. The stock has tracked the dividend lower, as well, so not only are investors collecting less income, they are also sitting on capital losses.