|
13.07.2024 17:37:00
Forget Agree Realty, Buy This Magnificent High-Yield REIT Instead
There are a lot of things to like about Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC), but that doesn't make it the perfect selection for all investors. In fact, if you are dividend lover, you might find its generous 4.8% yield just doesn't get your blood running as much as the 6.3% yield from competitor W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC). Here's why you might want to pick W.P. Carey over Agree Realty.There's no question that Agree has rewarded investors well over the past decade or so. The net lease real estate investment trust (REIT) has increased its portfolio from 130 properties at the end of 2013 to over 2,100 at the end of the first quarter of 2024.Over the past 10 years, the dividend has grown at a compound annual rate of roughly 6%, which is pretty fast for a net lease REIT. Net leases require tenants to pay for most property-level operating costs.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
