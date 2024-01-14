|
14.01.2024 15:05:00
Forget AI, Nvidia's Next Big Catalyst Might Be Nintendo's Switch
Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock quadrupled over the past three years as the rapid expansion of the artificial intelligence (AI) market lit a fire under its data center business. Its high-end GPUs are used to process complex AI tasks, and most of the world's leading AI companies -- including ChatGPT's creator OpenAI -- currently use its chips.But as the AI hype winds down, many investors are likely wondering if Nvidia can maintain its momentum. The AI market should continue to expand, but investors shouldn't ignore another potential catalyst for Nvidia's stock in 2024: Nintendo's (OTC: NTDOY) rumored launch of its next Switch console.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|3,10
|-18,42%
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 399,00
|-0,25%