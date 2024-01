Forget AI, Nvidia's Next Big Catalyst Might Be Nintendo's Switch

Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock quadrupled over the past three years as the rapid expansion of the artificial intelligence (AI) market lit a fire under its data center business. Its high-end GPUs are used to process complex AI tasks, and most of the world's leading AI companies -- including ChatGPT's creator OpenAI -- currently use its chips.But as the AI hype winds down, many investors are likely wondering if Nvidia can maintain its momentum. The AI market should continue to expand, but investors shouldn't ignore another potential catalyst for Nvidia's stock in 2024: Nintendo's (OTC: NTDOY) rumored launch of its next Switch console.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel