Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
|
29.01.2026 18:28:00
Forget AI Stocks: This Biotech Could Cure What AI Can't Touch
Artificial intelligence (AI) is slowly changing and reshaping industries, from banking to telecom. The technology will likely make many jobs obsolete. Some of the corporations leading this revolution are already seeing massive financial benefits and outstanding stock market performance.However, there are certain things AI can't do -- and may never be able to do. One of them is to cure diseases. Biotech companies that develop and market breakthrough therapies for, thus far, hard-to-treat or even impossible-to-treat conditions could deliver returns on par with some AI leaders.One serious candidate to consider along those lines is CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP). This biotech company is somewhat risky, but it could generate strong returns in the long run. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
