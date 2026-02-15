Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
15.02.2026 13:48:00
Forget AI Stocks: This Crypto Miner Is the Real Infrastructure Play of 2026
Crypto mining stocks are hot right now, but not for the reason you might think. With the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) taking a nosedive below the $100,000 price level, crypto mining companies are now making a pivot from Bitcoin into artificial intelligence (AI).Smaller Bitcoin mining companies have the edge here, given their ability to turn on a dime, and one of the companies on my radar right now is TeraWulf (NASDAQ: WULF), an AI-focused Bitcoin miner with a market cap of $7 billion. The company's stock is up 52% year to date, and more than 240% over the past year.Long story short, much of the massive computing power used to mine Bitcoin can now be used to power AI projects. And that's starting to excite a lot of Wall Street investment firms. Morgan Stanley, for example, recently initiated coverage of the Bitcoin mining sector, with a focus on finding undervalued AI infrastructure plays.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!