Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
04.02.2026 12:25:00
Forget AI Stocks: This Energy Stock Has AI-Sized Upside Without the Tech Stock Risk Profile
Artificial intelligence (AI) has become one of the biggest themes in investing, and it has helped to generate big enthusiasm for technology stocks during the past year. But what if there were another way to get more AI exposure in your portfolio without as much potential volatility and risk?Well, you could also invest in pick-and-shovel plays -- companies that are supporters of the massive buildout of AI data centers, such as energy companies. The International Energy Agency projects that global electricity consumption by data centers will at least double by 2030, and many energy producers and utility companies are poised to benefit from that skyrocketing demand. Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) is one of them. Its stock has gained 10.5% in the past year, and there are a few reasons why it could be a good buy for AI investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corp
Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corp
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 703,00
|1,24%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEZB-Zinsentscheid im Blick: ATX und DAX schließen schwächer -- US-Börsen schließen tiefer -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich in Rot
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt steckten am Donnerstag Verluste ein. An den US-Börsen dominierten die Verkäufer. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Donnerstag größtenteils rote Vorzeichen aus.