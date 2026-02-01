:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
01.02.2026 20:30:00
Forget AI Stocks: This REIT Could Be Your Ticket to AI Profits
AI stocks have been the hot trade over the past year. Companies like Nvidia have made a mint by developing GPUs and other chips for data centers training AI models. The semiconductor's data center revenue has exploded 66% over the past year. That has helped drive a nearly 50% surge in Nvidia's stock price in the last 12 months. However, the Nvidias of the world aren't the only ticket to AI profits. AI companies need physical real estate to house all their Nvidia Blackwell GPUs and other tech hardware to support their AI ambitions. That's opening the doors to a generational value-creation opportunity for Prologis (NYSE: PLD) to leverage its expertise in constructing powered building shells to cash in on the AI megatrend.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!