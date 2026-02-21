Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
21.02.2026 16:21:00
Forget AI Stocks: This Stablecoin Provider Is the Utility Stock of Digital Assets
Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL) is the world's second-biggest stablecoin issuer. Price-wise, the company has had a rocky ride since its initial public offering (IPO) in June 2025. Initially priced at $31, Circle immediately jumped to $69 and soared to over $260 within weeks. As of Feb. 17, it is trading at around $62. Down 76% from its high, Circle's performance does not compare well with top artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. Still, as investors start to fear AI overvaluation, this stablecoin provider is worth a closer look. Stablecoins -- tokens that represent traditional currencies, such as the U.S. dollar -- are soaring. Not only do they offer a meeting point for traditional finance and cryptocurrency, but they could also underpin AI agent payments. Here's how Circle is building the payment infrastructure for the future.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
