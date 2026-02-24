Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
24.02.2026 18:39:00
Forget AI Training: AI Inference Is the Real Money Maker in 2026. Here Are 2 Stocks to Own.
Just when investors may have gotten a firm grasp on artificial intelligence (AI), the game is changing again. According to Deloitte Global's TMT Predictions 2026 report, inference will account for two-thirds of AI computing in 2026.Inference marks the next stage of AI adoption. Whereas training AI builds the model's intelligence, inference concerns how the model operates in real-world use cases. A great example would be the recently viral OpenClaw AI agents that are running autonomously on people's computers.The key difference between AI training and inference is how they compute. While AI inference could shift the priority from maximizing raw computing power to efficiency, there's one important takeaway: The world will likely need more chips, not fewer.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
