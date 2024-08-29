|
29.08.2024 12:30:00
Forget Alphabet: This Is the Artificial Intelligence Stock I'd Buy Right Now
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) is a potentially big player in the artificial intelligence (AI) market. It has been working on developing its own chatbot, Gemini, while also looking to enhance its existing products and services with AI capabilities.But it faces risks, too. The big one is that chatbots may end up reducing the traffic that goes to Google to search for answers to queries. After losing a key antitrust case involving Google Search, there's also the risk that regulators may opt to break up Alphabet's business or at least change how it operates. Its dependence on the ad market means there could be a lot of volatility if a recession hits or there's an increase in competition.In the past, I was more bullish on Alphabet's growth prospects in AI. However, given these risks, I think there's a much better option for AI investors to consider today: Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), better known as just AMD.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
