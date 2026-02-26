Altimmune Aktie
WKN DE: A2N5Z6 / ISIN: US02155H2004
|
26.02.2026 22:40:00
Forget Altimmune: This Proven Obesity‑Drug Giant Is the Better Weight‑Loss Play
The weight-loss drug market has experienced incredible momentum over the past few years, and according to analyst projections, it hasn't peaked yet -- far from it. Among the many drugmakers looking to join this market is Altimmune (NASDAQ: ALT), a smaller biotech whose shares could skyrocket from their current levels if its leading program is successful. While the upside potential of a company like Altimmune is attractive, it's important to highlight that there is plenty of risk, too.A safer -- and arguably better -- way to cash in on the anti-obesity drug market is to invest in a proven leader like Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO). Let's find out more.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Altimmune Inc Registered Shs
|
05.11.25
|Ausblick: Altimmune veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)