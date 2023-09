Forget Amazon: 1 Top Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over First in September

With shares up by a whopping 92% year to date, Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) has richly rewarded investors in 2023. But with rapid top-line growth, a strong moat, and profitability possibly on the horizon, its rally appears far from over. Let's dig deeper into why this e-commerce stock looks like a great buy in September and beyond. In the years following the COVID-19 pandemic, e-commerce has lost some hype to other opportunities like artificial intelligence, which likely now attracts more attention and investment capital. The maturity of Amazon and other industry leaders adds to the perception that online shopping is old news. But that isn't necessarily the truth. Analysts at Facts and Figures expect the global cross-border e-commerce market to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26% to $7.9 trillion as globalization and increasing internet penetration help connect the world. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel