|
12.12.2023 11:30:00
Forget Amazon: Buy This Magnificent E-Commerce Stock Instead
When you think of the best e-commerce stocks to buy, Amazon probably tops the list. The company has increased earnings into the billions of dollars over time thanks to its strength in e-commerce, and it's also the world's biggest player in cloud computing services. This has helped Amazon's shares soar over time, scoring a win for long-term shareholders.But if you're interested in generating top returns from an e-commerce stock moving forward, Amazon may not offer the most potential. Another player, trading for a song today, might offer your portfolio a bigger boost. I'm talking about Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY), a seller of handmade and vintage goods. Its shares have suffered this year, but they have every reason to rebound. Let's find out more about this magnificent e-commerce stock to buy Instead of Amazon.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!