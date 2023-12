Forget Amazon: Buy This Magnificent E-Commerce Stock Instead

When you think of the best e-commerce stocks to buy, Amazon probably tops the list. The company has increased earnings into the billions of dollars over time thanks to its strength in e-commerce, and it's also the world's biggest player in cloud computing services. This has helped Amazon 's shares soar over time, scoring a win for long-term shareholders.But if you're interested in generating top returns from an e-commerce stock moving forward, Amazon may not offer the most potential. Another player, trading for a song today, might offer your portfolio a bigger boost. I'm talking about Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY), a seller of handmade and vintage goods. Its shares have suffered this year, but they have every reason to rebound. Let's find out more about this magnificent e-commerce stock to buy Instead of Amazon .Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel