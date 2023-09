Forget Amazon, Microsoft, and Google: This Disruptive Cloud Startup Could Be the Biggest Threat to Snowflake's Long-Term Growth

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) has been a divisive stock since it went public three years ago. The bulls were dazzled by its triple-digit-percentage revenue growth and retention rates, but the bears balked at its steep losses, nosebleed valuations, and the competitive threats to its business.Snowflake priced its IPO at $120 per share, and the stock more than doubled to $245 on its very first trade. It eventually hit an all-time high of $401.89 on Nov. 16, 2021. But today, it trades at only about $160. It lost its luster as its revenue growth cooled off and rising interest rates popped its bubbly valuation.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel