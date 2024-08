Forget Amazon: These Unstoppable Stocks Are Better Buys

If you've been investing long enough, you've almost certainly considered a stake in Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). It's one of Wall Street's favorite recommendations, after all. And to be fair, Amazon stock has been a solid performer and is still a respectable pick.From a risk-reward perspective, however, Amazon isn't quite the opportunity it was in its early days. Its massive size makes it difficult to continue growing at a meaningful pace. E-commerce competitors are finally stepping up their games, too. And shares are arguably near their full potential valuation. It might be time to put other names ahead of Amazon on your watch list.Here are three better options to think about buying now.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool