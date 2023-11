Forget Amazon: This E-Commerce Stock Has More Runway Ahead

There's no denying Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is one of the market's best stocks of all time. Shares have gained an incredible 119,778% since their 1997 initial public offering, in step with the e-commerce giant's business growth.There's also no denying the company's highest-growth days and the stock's biggest gains are now in the rearview mirror. Amazon 's sheer size makes for ever-tougher comparisons.Unfortunately, you can't go back in time to place a bigger bet on Amazon . However, you could step into a stake in a company that's currently where Amazon was about 10 to 15 years ago. MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) has much more growth runway ahead of it than Amazon itself does.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel