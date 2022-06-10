|
10.06.2022 16:59:41
Forget AMC, Here are 3 Better Growth Stocks
Nearly a year after the peak of meme stock mania, and down 80% from its 52-week highs, AMC Entertainment still ranks among the most widely held stocks on Robinhood, and the idea of another AMC short squeeze is still a hot topic of conversation in various corners of social media. But for long-term investors, there are plenty of great growth stocks out there that are better ways to build long-term wealth than hoping for a short squeeze in a meme stock that seems to have run out of momentum. Here are three stocks that are set for years of growth and can help you build your portfolio sustainably for the long run, without relying on a short squeeze or gambling on a long-shot outcome. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!