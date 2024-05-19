19.05.2024 12:20:00

Forget AMD: Consider These 2 Millionaire-Maker Stocks Instead

Tech stocks have probably made more than a few millionaires recently, with the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector up 51% since last May, for example. Increased interest in artificial intelligence (AI) has caused countless stocks to skyrocket. The launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT highlighted just how far the technology has come and its potential to boost many industries.As a leading chipmaker, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has been a top beneficiary of the bull run. Its stock has climbed 61% over the last year. The company has rallied investors with the second-largest market share in graphics processing units (GPUs), the chips necessary to train AI models, and with heavy investment in its AI offerings.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

