|
19.05.2024 12:20:00
Forget AMD: Consider These 2 Millionaire-Maker Stocks Instead
Tech stocks have probably made more than a few millionaires recently, with the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector up 51% since last May, for example. Increased interest in artificial intelligence (AI) has caused countless stocks to skyrocket. The launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT highlighted just how far the technology has come and its potential to boost many industries.As a leading chipmaker, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has been a top beneficiary of the bull run. Its stock has climbed 61% over the last year. The company has rallied investors with the second-largest market share in graphics processing units (GPUs), the chips necessary to train AI models, and with heavy investment in its AI offerings.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
17.05.24
|Börse New York: So entwickelt sich der S&P 500 am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
17.05.24
|Börse New York: S&P 500 beginnt Handel im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
17.05.24
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsstart schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
16.05.24
|Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ 100-Börsianer greifen nachmittags zu (finanzen.at)
|
16.05.24
|NYSE-Handel: S&P 500 steigt nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
16.05.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
16.05.24
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 am Donnerstagmittag im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
16.05.24
|NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsstart fester (finanzen.at)