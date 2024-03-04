|
04.03.2024 16:00:00
Forget Apple: Buy This Unstoppable Growth Stock Instead
Retail, known for its consistent growth, is one of the best markets for long-term investment. The industry ranges from grocery to e-commerce, consumer tech, and much more, allowing stockholders to benefit from the tailwinds of dozens of segments. The global retail market hit a valuation of $27 trillion in 2022 and is projected to rise to $30 trillion this year. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has enjoyed immense success in the industry, with leading market shares in multiple areas of consumer tech, from smartphones to tablets, smartwatches, and headphones. In fact, Apple has the third-largest market share in e-commerce in the U.S. despite having a significantly smaller product range than its rivals.However, it's hard to consider Apple's stock when Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) also exists. The company is the world's second-biggest retailer (only after Walmart) and is the No. 1 name in e-commerce. Additionally, Amazon's diverse business model has seen it gain a powerful position in tech, with a leading 31% market share in the $626 billion cloud market. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
20:03
|Schwacher Handel in New York: Dow Jones schwächelt (finanzen.at)
|
20:03
|NASDAQ Composite aktuell: NASDAQ Composite verbucht Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
18:28
|ROUNDUP 3/EU-Kommission will abschrecken: Milliarden-Strafe gegen Apple (dpa-AFX)
|
18:02
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones zeigt sich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
18:02
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ Composite fällt mittags zurück (finanzen.at)
|
17:32
|EU brummt Apple wegen Musikstreaming Milliardenstrafe auf (Reuters)
|
16:01
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones notiert zum Handelsstart im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
16:01
|NASDAQ Composite-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ Composite schwächelt zum Start des Montagshandels (finanzen.at)