|
13.07.2024 12:45:00
Forget Apple: Consider These 2 Millionaire-Maker Stocks Instead
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has a long history of providing consistent stock gains. Its shares are up 346% in the last five years alone, outperforming many of its peers and the S&P 500's 86% rise. The company is the king of consumer tech, profiting from the immense brand loyalty it has built.However, Apple has hit many hurdles over the past year. The company got a late start in artificial intelligence (AI), which left it out of much of the rally the market has seen since the beginning of 2023.Meanwhile, repeated declines in sales have forced the company to rethink its product strategy. It has the cash and brand dominance to turn things around over the long term, but it might be worth investing in more reliable stocks for now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
12.07.24
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones verbucht zum Ende des Freitagshandels Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
12.07.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ Composite schlussendlich mit grünen Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
12.07.24
|Optimismus in New York: S&P 500 zum Handelsende auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
12.07.24
|Aufschläge in New York: S&P 500 in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
12.07.24
|NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ 100 nachmittags stärker (finanzen.at)
|
12.07.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones verbucht Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
12.07.24
|Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ Composite notiert im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
12.07.24
|Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Mittag mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)