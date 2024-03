Forget Apple: I Think This Stock Should Replace It in the "Magnificent Seven"

The "Magnificent Seven" stock club is almost a year old now, and some of the predictions that originally inspired it are playing out as expected. The "baby bubble" that Bank of America analyst Michael Hartnett foreshadowed in May 2023 is losing some air.I'm looking at you, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).The electric vehicle pioneer and the iPhone maker have underperformed the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) index since the term Magnificent Seven entered Wall Street's lexicon. In fact, Apple investors have lost money on the stock since Hartnett first used the classic Western movie title in a public report.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel