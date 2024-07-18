|
Forget Apple: These Unstoppable Stocks Are Better Buys
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is once again the world's largest company (as measured by market cap) right now. It's also one of the most profitable (as measured by total profits generated). But that wasn't always the case. It earned its way to these accolades with sustained growth largely set in motion by 2007's debut of the iPhone.However, investors know that past performance is no guarantee of future results. What got Apple to where it is today doesn't seem to be working quite as well lately. Sales of its top products have been stagnant for a couple of years, in fact. While the stock's been soaring since May 1 (up 38%), it's currently sitting just 6% above analysts' consensus price target. Weakness may well be on the horizon. That has some investors considering other options.So, if you're looking for a new pick, there are three better options than Apple to consider.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
