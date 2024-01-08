|
08.01.2024 11:35:00
Forget Apple: This "Magnificent Seven" Stock Could Be the World's Biggest Company in 2024
So far, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is the only company in the world that has been valued above $3 trillion. Even with some recent pullbacks for the stock, the tech giant still has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion and ranks as the world's most valuable business.But fellow "Magnificent Seven" member Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) currently has a market cap of $2.73 trillion and is nipping at the iPhone maker's heels. While there's no doubt that Apple is a great business, I believe that it will lose the title of "World's Most Valuable Company" in 2024 and that Microsoft will hold on to it for a while. Here's why.With its most recent earnings report, Apple delivered revenue of $89.5 billion and net income of roughly $23 billion. Meanwhile, Microsoft posted sales of $56.5 billion and net income of $22.3 billion.
