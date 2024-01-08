08.01.2024 11:35:00

Forget Apple: This "Magnificent Seven" Stock Could Be the World's Biggest Company in 2024

So far, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is the only company in the world that has been valued above $3 trillion. Even with some recent pullbacks for the stock, the tech giant still has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion and ranks as the world's most valuable business.But fellow "Magnificent Seven" member Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) currently has a market cap of $2.73 trillion and is nipping at the iPhone maker's heels. While there's no doubt that Apple is a great business, I believe that it will lose the title of "World's Most Valuable Company" in 2024 and that Microsoft will hold on to it for a while. Here's why.With its most recent earnings report, Apple delivered revenue of $89.5 billion and net income of roughly $23 billion. Meanwhile, Microsoft posted sales of $56.5 billion and net income of $22.3 billion.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten