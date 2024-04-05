|
05.04.2024 11:06:00
Forget Apple: Warren Buffett Has Spent Twice as Much Buying Shares of This Beloved Stock Since 2018
For nearly six decades, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has been lapping the benchmark S&P 500 in the return column. As of the closing bell on March 28, 2024, the S&P 500 had gained in the neighborhood of 34,400%, including dividends paid, since Buffett took the reins. In comparison, the affably named "Oracle of Omaha" has overseen a jaw-dropping aggregate return in his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 5,126,746% since the mid-1960s!Both professional and retail investors frequently await Berkshire's quarterly Form 13F filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to gain an understanding of what stocks Buffett and his top investment aides, Ted Weschler and Todd Combs, have been buying and selling. While Buffett is just as fallible as any other investor, he's demonstrated a knack for finding value in plain sight.Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
