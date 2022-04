Forget Apple and Bank of America: This Is Warren Buffett's Favorite Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When it comes to building wealth, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett deserves to be in a class of his own. Although the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, isn't the wealthiest individual on the planet, he's delivered some of the most eye-popping investment returns over the past six decades.Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in value for shareholders (himself included) and generated an average annual return of better than 20% on his company's stock. In aggregate, Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares (BRK.A) have gained 4,200,965% since the beginning of 1965.With such an incredible track record, it's no surprise that Wall Street and investors tend to ride Buffett's coattails to big gains. That's why Berkshire's Form 13F filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which disclose the company's buying and selling activity each quarter, are so closely monitored.Continue reading